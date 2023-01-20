Hearts analysis: Is this finally the time Robbie Neilson wins an Edinburgh derby at Easter Road?

A Scottish Cup tie against Hibs was the setting back in January 2016 for the biggest black mark on the Tynecastle head coach’s managerial record to date, when the hosts let a late two-goal lead slip before losing the replay 1-0 at Easter Road despite being in a league above. (Yes, losing to Brora Rangers was a worse individual result, but as time has passed that’s becoming more looked upon as a comical embarrassment, like slipping on ice and flying through the air in the middle of a busy street.)

What then followed powered the resentment further as Alan Stubbs’ side ultimately went on to lift the trophy, ending 114 years of hurt and erasing a few classics from the Heart of Midlothian songbook in the process.

Seeing as Neilson has yet to master time travel, he can only look to build his legacy piece by piece to the point where, once his time at Hearts finally comes to a permanent conclusion, the 2-2 draw seven years ago will be a mere footnote in his career obituary.

Robbie Neilson's Hearts side travel to Easter Road on Sunday looking to reach the next round of the Scottish Cup. Picture: SNS

He’s done well so far. In the two-and-a-half years since his return to the hotseat, Hearts have won two Scottish Cup semi-finals against their greatest rivals, one of which came after they were unfairly relegated to the second tier. Getting Hearts into group-stage European football two years in a row, which they are currently on course to do, certainly helps strengthen a bond with the support also.

This Sunday he has the chance to tick off another task which requires his immediate attention: winning at Easter Road. Incredibly, it’s something he didn’t even do as a player. Hearts routinely slapped down Hibs in Gorgie during his playing days in Edinburgh, but he was absent from the two victories they gained in Leith after he became a regular member of the first-team squad.

He should have had it earlier in the season, only for a combination of sloppy defending and a ‘Roy of the Rovers’ return from Martin Boyle to deny his side. They are arguably even better placed to do it this time. While Hearts are on an eight-game unbeaten run, Hibs have lost nine of their last 13. Lee Johnson is under immense pressure from the home crowd, who are sick of seeing the same old story. And there's the little matter of Hearts' 3-0 win in the last meeting between the sides earlier this month.

Even though several parts have malfunctioned through injury over the course of the campaign, Hearts remain a well-oiled machine. Hibs, on the other hand, are in a state of disrepair. This, however, further underlines the need for victory this weekend, otherwise it becomes a stick to beat him with when the dominant league form finally comes to a halt.

A win in the fourth round, even a dominant one, won’t erase 2016. The only way of achieving such a sentiment is for Neilson to win the competition himself. Though emerging triumphant on Sunday obviously won’t do that goal any harm either.

