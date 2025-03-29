Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

April’s last-four meeting in Glasgow has captured the imagination in Edinburgh

Hearts have sold 20,000 tickets for next month’s Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen at Hampden Park, and the Edinburgh club are now poised to ask for more. An initial 19,000 were bought up within days of going on sale, followed by an extra 1,000 on Friday, as Tynecastle supporters back their team ahead of the tie on 19 April.

Hearts officials are now ready to contact their counterparts at Hampden to request more tickets again, with Aberdeen understood to have sold more than 10,000 seats to date. The 12.30pm kick-off is the first of the two semi-finals ahead of Celtic v St Johnstone the following day.

It remains to be seen whether the Scottish Football Association will grant Hearts more tickets or give Aberdeen more time to sell. SFA chiefs are keen to see a packed Hampden for both semi-finals and there is still appetite among fans in Edinburgh who don’t yet have a seat secured. As things stand, the dominant colour at Hampden will be maroon after Jambos snapped up every seat available to them.

In a post on social media, Hearts confirmed that all 20,000 tickets allocated to them had been bought up. The post read: “It's official; 𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗢𝗢𝗡 𝗜𝗦 𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗘 because our entire @ScottishCup semi-final ticket allocation has now 𝗦𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗢𝗨𝗧, Over 20,000 Jambos will be cheering on the boys in maroon at Hampden We will, in the coming days, explore the possibility with the Scottish FA of securing additional tickets but for now, thank you to our unrivalled supporters.”

The game will be the first Hearts-Aberdeen meeting at the national stadium since the 1996 Scottish Cup semi-final. This year’s final is due to take place at Hampden on Saturday, 24 May. As is the case for all events at the national stadium now, all tickets are digital only and are distributed via the Hampden Park app. No paper tickets will be produced.

Semi-final ticket prices for Hearts fans are as follows: Seats in the South Stand and North Stand are priced at £40 for adults and £20 for concessions [over-65s and under-16s]. For the West Stand, adult prices are £30 and concessions £15. Wheelchair users will pay £22 [£12 concessions] in the North Stand, £17 [£10 concessions] in the South Stand, and £12 [£10 concessions] in the West Stand.

Hampden ticket instructions for Hearts fans ahead of Scottish Cup semi-final

Hearts explained the ticketing process for fans as part of a statement on their website earlier this week: “After purchasing, tickets will be sent to the account holder. So, if you intend to buy tickets on someone else's behalf, using their reference number, the tickets will be linked to the email address associated with the reference number used,” it read. “We recommend all supporters check their registered email via eTickets prior to purchase.

“Please note that wheelchair user tickets cannot be purchased online. Disability Access Officer Keith Ferguson will email further detailed information on how to purchase tickets on Monday evening. Emails received by the DAO before Monday evening will not be considered as ticket applications.

“As was the case for previous trips to Hampden, the front sections of P1-P4 will be available for easy accessible seats & non-turnstile access. Tickets for these areas are available at an age-appropriate reduced rate (details to be advised) and come with a complimentary Personal Assistant ticket.

“If they wish, disabled supporters can also choose to sit in other areas available if preferred. These seats will be charged at an age-appropriate rate & come with a complimentary personal assistant ticket, however access is via turnstiles only. We reiterate that these tickets cannot be purchased online.”

For general ticketing enquiries please contact [email protected]

