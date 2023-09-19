Hearts and Celtic duos and Rangers trio named in team of the week

There were some familiar faces selected in the stats experts Premiership team of the week.

Hearts have been represented in the WhoScored Premiership Team of the Week following their hard earned home win against Aberdeen. After going into the international break with just one win from their opening four league games, Steven Naismith’s men saw off the Dons with a 2-0 win at Tynecastle thanks to a goal in each half from Yutaro Oda and Liam Boyce.

Naismith was in an understandably buoyant mood after the win and believes it came as a result of the ‘reset’ his squad encountered in their period out of action during the recent international break.

He said: “It was a really good afternoon. In one respect we needed the break mentally to reset and take stock, in the European games the performances had been good but the challenge is when you come into domestic games you must win and we never dealt with that well enough. You manage to work on some things on the pitch we felt we had to reset and understand again.

“When we have that energy and press right and play forward we cause teams problems and that showed. The biggest thing was that it was a collective thing, some of the subs who came on have not had loads of minutes but they did really well and impacted the game.”

The three points moved Hearts to within one place and two points of the top four in the Premiership table and gave them something to build on as they prepare for this weekend’s visit to second placed St Mirren.

Before moving on to the trip to the SMISA Stadium, we take one look back at last weekend as the stats experts from WhoScored have revealed their team of the week and there are some very notable names in the eleven players selected.

The WhoScored Premiership Team of the Week

GK: Zach Hemming (St Mirren) - 8.17 rating

RB: James Tavernier (Rangers) - 7.90 rating

CB: Ben Davies (Rangers) - 7.64 rating

CB: Luiyi de Lucas (Livingston) - 7.71 rating

LB: Stephen Kingsley (Hearts) - 7.65 rating

RM: Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) - 7.65 rating

CM: Matt O’Riley (Celtic) - 7.96 rating

CM: Cameron Devlin (Hearts) - 7.90 rating

LW: Tom Lawrence (Rangers) - 7.60 rating

ST: Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) - 8.11 rating