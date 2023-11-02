Hearts and Dunfermline legends join forces to help local Edinburgh football club

An afternoon of celebration is planned with some high-profile figures

Legendary former Hearts striker John Robertson and ex-Dunfermline manager Jim Leishman will join forces to help local Edinburgh club Salvesen at their sportsman's brunch this month.

Robertson and Leishman are guest speakers at the event at Bainfield Bowling Club on Sunday, 19 November, between 12pm and 5pm. They will recall tales from their respective careers in senior football as part of an afternoon celebrating Salvesen's rich history.

The club were formed in 1953 and have a long tradition of producing top players, many of whom reached professional level and played for Scotland. These include Gary Mackay, Garry O'Connor, Dave Bowman and Lee Wallace.

Salvesen are currently on a rebuilding project to restore the club to its former glory and the sportsman's brunch is the latest in a series of promotional events.

As part of a statement announcing the brunch, Salvesen said: "We're thrilled to confirm a date that's sure to be a highlight on your calendar: Sunday, November 19th, 2023, 12-5pm for the Salvesen CFC Sportsman's Brunch. This eagerly awaited event will be hosted at the prestigious Bainfield Bowling Club.

"Our event wouldn't be complete without distinguished guests. Leading the way will be none other than former professional sprinter George McNeil, a name synonymous with speed and excellence. But that's not all. We're honoured to present two legends of the beautiful game as our guest speakers:

"Jim Leishman: Dunfermline legend, Hall of Famer, and a figure celebrated for his contributions to Scottish football. John Robertson: Hearts legend, inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame, and the all-time top goalscorer for Hearts.

"This brunch is not just an event; it's a celebration of the rich history and bright future of Salvesen CFC. It's a chance for former players, teams, current coaches, and parents to come together, share stories, and forge new connections.

"To ensure your spot at this memorable gathering, secure your ticket for just £30. You can easily order your tickets through Gary Mackay or Graham Buckley. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to be part of the Salvesen revival.