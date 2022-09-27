Hearts and Hibs announce creation of Capital Cup on historic day for Scottish women's football

Eilidh Adams and Shannon Leishman of Hibs alongside Hearts pair Gwen Davies and Georgia Hunter at the launch of the Capital Cup. Picture: Contributed

It has also been announced both derbies prior to the split in the Scottish women’s top flight will be hosted at Tynecastle Park and Easter Road with support from Edinburgh fund manager Baillie Gifford ensuring ensuring all supporters can attend free of charge.

Similar to the way in which the 1872 Cup works between Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors in rugby’s Pro14, the Capital Cup will be contested as part of the scheduled league matches between the two sides. Although, in this instance, the winner will be handed the trophy at the end of each contest.

The first fixture will be played at Easter Road on Sunday, November 27, with the return fixture at Tynecastle on Sunday, February 26.

The news comes on a historic day for women’s football in Scotland after it was announced that Sky Sports will be adding five televised games a season as part of their new agreement with the SPFL. The SWPL League Cup will also be sponsored by the broadcaster.

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell commented: “We are delighted to launch the Capital Cup alongside Hearts as we look to enhance and grow women’s football in Scotland.

“It was a really proud moment for everyone at Hibernian FC last season to see 5,512 supporters at Easter Road for the Edinburgh Derby – a record crowd for a domestic women's fixture in Scotland – and it was great to see so many supporters at Tynecastle too.

“Thanks to the support of Baillie Gifford, we hope to not only see more supporters in attendance at these games, but to inspire the next generation of female footballers.”

Andrew McKinlay, Hearts chief executive, said: “Hearts is delighted to unveil the Capital Cup alongside Hibernian and with thanks to the support of Baillie Gifford.

“The fixtures between the two teams have been well attended by both sets of supporters.

“These games have already shone a light on the huge appetite for women’s football in the Capital and we are excited to see how far we can grow attendances and support the wider growth of the game in Scotland.”

