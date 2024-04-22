Hearts & Hibs attendances ranked on international table: How Edinburgh clubs compare in Asia, America & beyond

How Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen’s attendances compare to top teams in Asia, America & beyond

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 19:00 BST

The two Edinburgh rivals Hearts and Hibs, along with Aberdeen are renowned for their excellent fan bases and are regarded as some of the biggest clubs in Scotland outside of the Old Firm.

The trio have all competed in Europe in recent years and are supported by fans from all over the world. But how do the likes of Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen compare to other European sides, along with big names from Asia, American and beyond? Here’s all you need to know.

Average attendance: 18,949

1. Cincinnati - USA

Average Attendance: 18,891

2. Philadelphia - USA

Average attendance: 18,775

3. Independiente Medellín - Colombia

Average attendance: 18,567

4. Sepham FC - Iran

