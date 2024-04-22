The two Edinburgh rivals Hearts and Hibs, along with Aberdeen are renowned for their excellent fan bases and are regarded as some of the biggest clubs in Scotland outside of the Old Firm.
The trio have all competed in Europe in recent years and are supported by fans from all over the world. But how do the likes of Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen compare to other European sides, along with big names from Asia, American and beyond? Here’s all you need to know.
1 / 12
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.