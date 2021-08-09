Hearts and Hibs await capacity crowd verdict amid encouraging update

Hearts and Hibs are waiting for official confirmation that they can return to full capacity. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

St Johnstone can have a full house for their Europa League clash with Galatasaray on Thursday after Perth and Kinross Council approved the club's plans for capacity crowds to return at McDiarmid Park, which can hold more than 10,500 supporters.

Ross County have also been granted permission to fully reopen their stadium while councils in Glasgow and Aberdeen had previously confirmed there will be no restrictions for their football clubs with Rangers, Celtic and Aberdeen all set to welcome capacity crowds in their next home fixtures.

Hearts and Hibs are still awaiting official confirmation from Edinburgh City Council over their application to fully reopen Tynecastle and Easter Road, although the decision is expected to be a formality after positive discussions took place on Friday.

Edinburgh Forth ward councillor Cammy Day raised hopes at the weekend, tweeting: “Great to see @JamTarts & @HibernianFC working with @Edinburgh_CC to ensure full capacity will be met next week. Thanks to our hard working officers and both teams working together.”

Hibs are next in home action in a Premier Sports Cup last 16 tie against Kilmarnock on Sunday while Hearts next host Aberdeen on August 21.

