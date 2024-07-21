Hearts finished 3rd in the Scottish Premiership table last season. Only Celtic and Rangers did better than Steven Naismith’s side.
They will be hoping that they can keep hold of key striker Lawrence Shankland over the next couple of months before the deadline.
As for Hibs, they have turned to former player David Gray as their manager. They parted ways with Nick Montgomery after his tough spell at Easter Road and will be hoping that their new boss can bring them success.
Here is a look at a combined Hearts and Hibs XI based on their transfer valuations on the football data website Transfermarkt…
