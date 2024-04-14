Hearts have had the better season than Hibs out of the two Edinburgh clubs in the Scottish Premiership, but how much would be a combined squad of the pair be worth?

Football number crunchers Transfermakrt recently updated their records to show the market values of each player in the Premiership.

Hearts find themselves in 3rd position in the table behind Celtic and Rangers, whilst are slightly further down but aren’t in any relegation danger. It has been a campaign of transition for the latter with Nick Montgomery coming through the door to replace Lee Johnson, but they’ll finish this campaign as a bottom six team.

€20.13million is the overall value of Hearts’ squad, whilst Hibs’ is €15.03million, taking the combined total to approximately £30.05million. So using the available data, the Edinburgh Evening News takes a look at each position and what the values are of each star…