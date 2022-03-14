Hearts and Hibs drawn together in Scottish Cup semi-final

The two Edinburgh rivals will meet at the national stadium on the weekend of April 16 for the chance to face Celtic or Rangers in the final.

It’s the second time in three seasons the clubs will meet at this stage of the competition after Hearts defeated their Capital neighbours 2-1 after extra time in front of an empty Hampden Park in 2020.

The clubs have faced each other twice this season with the game ending goalless on both occasions. They will meet for a third time at Tynecastle Park a week before the semi-final in what could be the first non-televised league game between the sides since 2006 which was, ironically enough, the other recent occasion Hearts and Hibs played in a Scottish Cup semi.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts and Hibs both made it into the Scottish Cup semi-finals with victories over the weekend. Picture: SNS

Head coach Robbie Neilson was a member of the Hearts team which won 4-0 that day as Paul Hartley scored a hat-trick and Hibs had two men sent off.

The Tynecastle boss saw his side advance to the semis with a 4-2 victory against St Mirren on Saturday evening.

The following day Shaun Maloney’s men used a first-minute red card shown to Bevis Mugabi to full advantage as Elias Melkersen struck twice on his full debut to see off Motherwell.

The Old Firm will meet in the other semi-final. Rangers made light work of Dundee later on Sunday with a comfortable 3-0 win at Dens Park. The following evening Celtic defeated Dundee United at Tannadice.

It’s the first time in history the four clubs have reached this stage of the competition together.

Message from the editor