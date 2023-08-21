Hearts and Hibs Europa Conference League play-off ties chosen for live TV broadcast

BBC Scotland will screen live coverage of Hearts and Hibs in European action this week as the Edinburgh clubs prepare for two crucial first-leg ties in the Europa Conference League play-off.

Hibs play the English Premier League giants Aston Villa at Easter Road in a 5.45pm kick-off this Wednesday, August 23. Hearts host the Greek club PAOK Salonika at Tynecastle Park the following night in a 7.45pm start.

Both matches are being shown live on the BBC Scotland channel as the national broadcaster aims to showcase Scottish clubs in European action. The Capital clubs were both drawn at home first so must play on different nights, with their respective return legs both scheduled for Thursday, August 31.

Hibs beat the Andorran side Inter d’Escales in the Conference League’s second qualifying round and then eliminated Swiss side Luzern 5-3 on aggregate to reach the play-off round.

They now face an extremely difficult task against in-form Villa, who will bring the former Hibs midfielder John McGinn back to Easter Road to play for the first time since his departure five years ago.

Hearts knocked the Norwegian side Rosenborg out in the third qualifying round with a 4-3 aggregate scoreline last week. After losing the first leg 2-1 in Trondheim, they produced a thrilling comeback in the second leg at Tynecastle to progress to the play-off.