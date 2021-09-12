Hearts and Hibs fans have Tynecastle rocking in derby draw - picture gallery

What the match lacked in goals it more than made up for in action as both sets of spectators were treated to a pulsating 90 minutes of action that had the stadium rocking in the first top flight meeting between the sides since March 2020.

Goalkeepers Craig Gordon and Matt Macey were the stars of the show but it was the return of a capacity crowd that made this derby particularly special after the previous meeting in the 2019-20 Scottish Cup final, which Hearts won 2-1, was played in front of an empty Hampden Park.

On this occasion the bragging rights were shared as both sets of fans had to settle for a draw.

Can you spot yourself or someone you know in our fans picture gallery?

1. Hearts fans The Jones family - Chris, Olivia, Graeme and Brian - arrive for the game Photo: Greg Macvean Photo Sales

2. Hibs fans Kieran Power and Finn (9) Photo: Greg Macvean Photo Sales

3. Hearts fans Connie and Tim Dover outside Tynecastle Photo: Greg Macvean Photo Sales

4. Hibs fans Shona and Luke MacColl-Mooney arrive for the game Photo: Greg Macvean Photo Sales