A crowd of 18,177 watched the Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibs at Tynecastle. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Hearts and Hibs fans have Tynecastle rocking in derby draw - picture gallery

The Edinburgh derby atmosphere was back in abundance as Hearts and Hibs battled out a goalless draw in front of 18,177 fans at Tynecastle.

By Matthew Elder
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 2:02 pm
Updated Sunday, 12th September 2021, 2:10 pm

What the match lacked in goals it more than made up for in action as both sets of spectators were treated to a pulsating 90 minutes of action that had the stadium rocking in the first top flight meeting between the sides since March 2020.

Goalkeepers Craig Gordon and Matt Macey were the stars of the show but it was the return of a capacity crowd that made this derby particularly special after the previous meeting in the 2019-20 Scottish Cup final, which Hearts won 2-1, was played in front of an empty Hampden Park.

On this occasion the bragging rights were shared as both sets of fans had to settle for a draw.

Can you spot yourself or someone you know in our fans picture gallery?

1. Hearts fans

The Jones family - Chris, Olivia, Graeme and Brian - arrive for the game

Photo: Greg Macvean

2. Hibs fans

Kieran Power and Finn (9)

Photo: Greg Macvean

3. Hearts fans

Connie and Tim Dover outside Tynecastle

Photo: Greg Macvean

4. Hibs fans

Shona and Luke MacColl-Mooney arrive for the game

Photo: Greg Macvean

