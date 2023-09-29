Hearts and Hibs fans learn ticket prices and allocations for Viaplay Cup semi-finals against Rangers and Aberdeen

SPFL have confirmed details for supporters ahead of the ties in November

Ticket prices and allocations for November’s Viaplay Cup semi-finals at Hampden Park were confirmed by the Scottish Professional Football League today. Hibs take on Aberdeen in the first semi on Saturday, November 4, with Hearts meeting Rangers the following day.

Tickets will cost £28 to £38 for adults and £5 to £12 for concessions. Hibs and Aberdeen will have an even split of seats for their tie, whilst Rangers will get slightly more tickets than Hearts 24 hours later. The Tynecastle club will have access to up to 20,000 briefs as it stands.

All four clubs have agreed that the initial allocations could change depending on demand. Rangers and Aberdeen fans will be housed to the west of the national stadium, with Hearts and Hibs both accommodated to the east. Ticket prices for both games have been frozen at last season’s rates.

Neil Doncaster, the SPFL chief executive, said: “We are delighted to confirm that the Viaplay Cup semi-final ticket prices have been frozen for this season’s matches.

“We are very much looking forward to two big games at the national stadium in early November and wish all four clubs the very best of luck as they aim to book a return trip to Hampden Park for the final on Sunday, December 17.”