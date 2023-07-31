Hearts and Hibs kick-off times confirmed for Viaplay Cup knockout ties

The Scottish Professional Football League have confirmed kick-off times for Hearts and Hibs in the Viaplay Cup last 16. Tournament organisers are content for both Edinburgh clubs to play in the Capital city at the same time on the same day, despite league bosses normally ensuring that scenario does not occur.

Hearts were drawn to host Partick Thistle at Tynecastle in the second round, whilst Hibs take on Raith Rovers at Easter Road. Both clubs were given a bye through the first-round group stage given they are in European competition, so they will enter the competition at the knockout stage.

Hearts will face Thistle at 2pm on Sunday, August 20, and Hibs’ tie with Raith is set to be played at the same time. Hearts cannot play on Saturday, August 19, when many of the other games will be played. They are due to play the second leg of the Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday, August 17.

Hibs will also be in European action that night, provided they overcome the Andorran side Inter d’Escales in the second qualifying round at Easter Road this Thursday. Hence the decision to schedule both ties on Sunday, August 20.

Viaplay Cup second round draw (3pm kick-off unless stated):

Friday, August 18

Stirling Albion v Aberdeen (7.45pm)

The Viaplay Cup is pictured at Hampden Park. Pic: SNS

Saturday, August 19

Airdrie v Ross County

St Mirren v Motherwell

Rangers v Morton (12.30pm, live on Viaplay)

Livingston v Ayr Utd

Sunday, August 20

Hibs v Raith Rovers (2pm)

Hearts v Partick Thistle (2pm)