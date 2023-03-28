News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
16 minutes ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
3 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
5 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
5 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
5 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
Here are the latest combined squad values for Hearts, Hibs and the other Scottish Premiership sides plus each club’s most valuable player
Here are the latest combined squad values for Hearts, Hibs and the other Scottish Premiership sides plus each club’s most valuable player
Here are the latest combined squad values for Hearts, Hibs and the other Scottish Premiership sides plus each club’s most valuable player

Hearts and Hibs latest combined squad values compared to Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and more - gallery

The latest overall valuations of the two Edinburgh clubs first team squads and how the compare to the likes of St Johnstone, Motherwell and others.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 28th Mar 2023, 09:51 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 12:00 BST

The Scottish Premiership returns this weekend following the first international break of 2023 with Hibs set to welcome Motherwell to Easter Road and Hearts making the trip to Kilmarnock.

As the two Edinburgh clubs continue to battle for third spot, with the split fast approaching, we’ve taken a look at their latest combined squad values and how they compare to the other clubs in the division. Via figures from football statistics site Transfermarkt, here are the combined squad market values for all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs plus each club’s Most Valuable Player (MVP):

MVP = Dylan Levitt (£700,000)

1. Dundee United - £6.98m

MVP = Dylan Levitt (£700,000)

Photo Sales
MVP = Danny Armstrong (£395,000)

2. Kilmarnock - £7.14m

MVP = Danny Armstrong (£395,000)

Photo Sales
MVP = Nicky Devlin (£615,000)

3. Livingston - £7.58m

MVP = Nicky Devlin (£615,000)

Photo Sales
MVP = Yan Dhanda (£525,000)

4. Ross County - £7.91m

MVP = Yan Dhanda (£525,000)

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Hearts FCCelticRangersAberdeenEdinburghSt JohnstoneMotherwell