Hearts and Hibs latest Scottish Premiership supercomputer prediction compared to Celtic, Rangers & Aberdeen
The two Edinburgh clubs are both struggling for results at the moment as Celtic and Rangers extend their lead and Aberdeen enter the mix.
It was a disappointing weekend in the Scottish Premiership for both Hearts and Hibs with the Jambos losing 2-1 to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park and the Hibees going down 3-1 at home to Motherwell.
Wins for Celtic and Rangers saw them further extend the gap between the top two and the rest of the league while a 1-0 win over St Johnstone has seen Aberdeen reestablish themselves as serious contenders for third spot. Following last weekend’s matches the FiveThrityEight supercomputer predicted final table has seen a big shake up.
Here is how Hearts and Hibs are now predicted to finish the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season: