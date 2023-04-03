It was a disappointing weekend in the Scottish Premiership for both Hearts and Hibs with the Jambos losing 2-1 to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park and the Hibees going down 3-1 at home to Motherwell.

Wins for Celtic and Rangers saw them further extend the gap between the top two and the rest of the league while a 1-0 win over St Johnstone has seen Aberdeen reestablish themselves as serious contenders for third spot. Following last weekend’s matches the FiveThrityEight supercomputer predicted final table has seen a big shake up.