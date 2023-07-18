News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Hearts and Hibs latest total squad market value compared to Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen & more - gallery

How the two Edinburgh clubs compare to the rest of the Scottish Premiership sides in terms of the combined transfer value of their entire first team squad.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 18th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST

The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season kicks off in just over two weeks with Hearts set to welcome St Johnstone and Hibs hosting St Mirren.

In the meantime, there is still a long way to go in the summer transfer window as clubs across Scotland continue to bolster their first team squads. The Hibees have already made several additions while Hearts have been slower in going about their business, but how has that impacted the overall market values of their respective squads?

Here, via data from football statistics site Transfermarkt, are all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs ranked from lowest to highest in terms of their first team squad’s overall market transfer value:

Squad market value: £4.89m

1. St Johnstone

Squad market value: £4.89m

Photo Sales
Squad market value: £4.92m

2. Kilmarnock

Squad market value: £4.92m

Photo Sales
Squad market value: £5.01m

3. Dundee

Squad market value: £5.01m

Photo Sales
Squad market value: £5.97m

4. Motherwell

Squad market value: £5.97m

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Hearts FCCelticRangersAberdeenScottish Premiership