Hearts and Hibs latest total squad market value compared to Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen & more - gallery
How the two Edinburgh clubs compare to the rest of the Scottish Premiership sides in terms of the combined transfer value of their entire first team squad.
The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season kicks off in just over two weeks with Hearts set to welcome St Johnstone and Hibs hosting St Mirren.
In the meantime, there is still a long way to go in the summer transfer window as clubs across Scotland continue to bolster their first team squads. The Hibees have already made several additions while Hearts have been slower in going about their business, but how has that impacted the overall market values of their respective squads?
Here, via data from football statistics site Transfermarkt, are all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs ranked from lowest to highest in terms of their first team squad’s overall market transfer value: