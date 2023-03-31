Hearts and Hibs learn dates for post-split fixtures in the Scottish Premiership

Hearts and Hibs are both expected to be involved in the top six when the league does its annual split after 33 games played, which is the end of the third round of fixtures.

The remaining five games will begin on the weekend of May 6. The next rounds of fixtures will then come on the weekends of May 13 and 20 before a midweek round on 23/24 of May. The season will then conclude on the weekend of May 27.

Hearts are almost assured of a spot in the top six with a seven-point gap on St Mirren in seventh place, the only likely interloper who could break into the pack at the expense of either Aberdeen, Hibs or Livingston.

Lawrence Shankland and Rocky Bushiri battle for possession in the last Edinburgh derby. Picture: SNS

Hibs are in a more precarious spot with just a two-point lead over the Buddies and Livingston a point behind in sixth. There are four games remaining before the split.

