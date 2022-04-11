Hearts and Hibs learn post-split fixtures in 2021/22 cinch Premiership

Hearts will make it a hat-trick of league appearances at Tannadice this campaign when they return to league duty a week after the Scottish Cup semi-final. The shake-up of the top-flight table meant it wasn’t possible to evenly have two home and two away ties against each team.

Hibs will do the same by going to Dundee during the penultimate round of fixture, though Shaun Maloney’s side will also welcome St Johnstone to Easter Road for a third time on the final day.

Hearts may get the chance to spoil a title party when they take on Celtic. Robbie Neilson will take his team to Glasgow for the third-to-last fixtures for a noon kick-off in front of the Sky Sports cameras. If Celtic win their two games between now and then a draw would suffice for Ange Postecoglou’s side to clinch the league crown.

Hearts and Hibs were in action against each other on the final day before the Premiership split. Picture: SNS

Hearts will also host Ross County while there’s a trip to Motherwell for the midweek games on Wednesday, May 11. They finish things up by hosting Rangers at Tynecastle on Saturday, May 15 with another early kick-off time.

Hibs will begin their bottom-six fixtures with a visit to St Mirren seven days after their clash with Hearts at Hampden Park. The Hibees will go to Livingston the following week before a meeting with Aberdeen at Easter Road.

None of Hibs’ fixtures have yet been picked for live coverage by Sky Sports, but the SPFL notes the broadcaster could pick a match in the bottom six from the final week with Saints coming to Edinburgh on Sunday, May 15.

FULL DETAILS:

Sunday April 24

Dundee United v Heart of Midlothian (3.00pm)

St Mirren v Hibernian (3.00pm)

Saturday April 30

Heart of Midlothian v Ross County (3.00pm)

Livingston v Hibernian (3.00pm)

Saturday May 7

Celtic v Heart of Midlothian (Sky Sports, 12 noon)

Hibernian v Aberdeen (3.00pm)

Tuesday May 10

Dundee v Hibernian (7.45pm)

Wednesday May 11

Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian (7.45pm)

Saturday May 14

Heart of Midlothian v Rangers (12.15pm)

Sunday May 15

Hibernian v St Johnstone (12 noon)

