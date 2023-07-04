Hearts and Hibs learn SPFL Trust Trophy opposition along with Bonnyrigg, Spartans, and Tranent

Hearts B team have been handed a trip to Angus to face Brechin City – managed, of course, by former Tynecastle Park forward and youth coach Andy Kirk – while Hibs host Formartine United. Brechin won the Highland League title last season but were eliminated in the pyramid playoffs by Spartans, who have been handed a home tie against Rangers B for the second successive season. The Ainslie Park side’s former Lowland League colleagues Tranent, meanwhile, host Motherwell B while Bonnyrigg Rose travel to Ayrshire to take on Kilmarnock B.

The other first-round ties pitted Elgin City against St Johnstone B, Brora Rangers v Aberdeen B, Dundee B v Buckie Thistle, University of Stirling v Livingston B, St MIrren B v Albion Rovers, and Celtic B v East Kilbride.

There could be an Edinburgh derby in the second round with the winners of the Hearts B v Brechin encounter hosting either Hibs B or Formartine. Should Bonnyrigg Rose eliminate Kilmarnock’s B team they will host League Two rivals Dumbarton while the prize for the winners of Tranent v Motherwell B is a trip to face either St Mirren B or Albion Rovers. Stenhousemuir will host the winners of the Spartans-Rangers B tie.

The draw for the first and second rounds of the 2023/24 SPFL Trust Trophy competition has been made. Picture: Craig Foy/SNS Group

The other second round ties are Elgin / St Johnstone B v Forfar; Brora / Aberdeen B v Peterhead; Dundee B / Buckie v East Fife; Clyde v Uni. Stirling / Livingston B; Annan v Stranraer, and Stirling Albion v Celtic B / East Kilbride.

First-round matches will be played in the midweek of August 1 and 2, with the second-round fixtures taking place a fortnight later on August 15 and 16.

Hearts and Hibs were both knocked out in the first round last year, Brechin beating the Easter Road side on penalties at Newtongrange Star’s New Victoria Park while Buckie edged a five-goal thriller against the wee Jambos at Whitehill Welfare’s Ferguson Park. Bonnyrigg also lost on penalties in the first round, beaten by Livingston B, while Rangers B knocked out Spartans.

