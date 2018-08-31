Hearts and Hibs matches moved due to Old Firm’s Europa League ties

Have your say

Hearts and Hibs have had Ladbrokes Premiership fixtures rescheduled due to Celtic and Rangers’ qualification for the Europa League group stage.

With the Old Firm rivals due to play European ties on Thursday evenings, their next domestic fixtures have been pushed back to Sunday.

Hearts’ trip to face Rangers at Ibrox will now take place on Sunday, October 7.

The Jam Tarts’ home clash with Steven Gerrard’s side has been rescheduled for Sunday, December 2. However, with the Betfred Cup final due to be played that day, the match could be rescheduled again.

Hibs are due to host Rangers on Sunday, October 28 but, with Betfred Cup semi-finals being played that weekend, again, the match could be postponed.

The Hibees’ home encounter with Celtic will now take place on Sunday, December 16.

Kick-off times for the fixtures are yet to be announced.