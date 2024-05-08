Hearts and Hibs most valuable XI combined including £2.5m-rated defender

Hearts and Hibs are playing out different seasons but both have enjoyed show-stopping results with their finest players shining in their performances.
Lawrence Shankland remains one of the biggest transfer targets ahead of the summer window with his 21 Scottish Premiership goals for the Jambos this season. Meanwhile, the likes of Élie Youan for Hibs has also impressed with his versatility and confident in creating goalscoring opportunities.
But how much are these star players worth? We’ve taken to Transfermarkt to consider each Hearts and Hibs player’s market value, and put together a star-studded combined XI based on the highest figures. Take a look at which players have made the cut based on how much they are reportedly worth when the transfer window opens.