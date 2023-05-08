News you can trust since 1873
Hearts and Hibs pair up for goal of the season prize as PFA Scotland unveils 12 contenders

Strikes by a Hearts forward and a Hibs midfielder are included in PFA Scotland’s 12 Goal of the Season contenders for the 2022/23 campaign.

By Patrick McPartlin
Published 8th May 2023, 11:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 11:12 BST
Hibs and Hearts both have contenders for the goal of the season awardHibs and Hearts both have contenders for the goal of the season award
Hibs and Hearts both have contenders for the goal of the season award

Stephen Humphrys’ effort from inside his own half in Hearts’ 3-1 victory over Dundee United on February 4 has been shortlisted along with Josh Campbell’s late, late equaliser against Rangers in a 2-2 draw back in August.

It was the on-loan Wigan Athletic man’s third league goal of the campaign and fifth overall, while Campbell’s finish was his second injury-time goal after he netted the winner against St Johnstone on the opening day of the season. He now has nine goals and five assists from 36 games in all competitions.

Campbell and Humphrys will battle it out with Kyogo Furuhashi of Celtic, nominated for his sweeping strike against Dundee United in the Hoops’ 9-0 win at Tannadice on August 28 2022; Kyogo’s team-mate Jota, for his goal against Rangers in the 4-0 win at Parkhead in September; the acrobatic effort by Aberdeen forward Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes in the 1-1 draw with Ross County in Dingwall in early September; Daniel Armstrong’s unstoppable free-kick for Kilmarnock against St Johnstone in October; Bruce Anderson’s daisy-cutter for Livingston against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in November; Mark O’Hara’s top-corner effort for St Mirren against St Johnstone later that month; Nicky Clark’s goal for the Saints in the same game; Leighton Clarkson’s volley for Aberdeen against Rangers on December 20 2022; Motherwell full-back Max Johnston’s goal from an acute angle against St Mirren in mid-February, and James Tavernier’s free kick for Rangers in the most recent league Old Firm clash last month.

Supporters are able to vote for their favourite strike with the winner due to be announced at the PFA Scotland awards bash on Sunday.

Contenders

Josh Campbell - Hibs vs Rangers

Jota - Celtic vs Rangers

Kyogo - Dundee United vs Celtic

Duk - Ross County vs Aberdeen

Daniel Armstrong - Kilmarnock vs St Johnstone

Bruce Anderson - Kilmarnock vs Livingston

Mark O'Hara - St Mirren vs St Johnstone

Nicky Clark - St Mirren vs St Johnstone

Leighton Clarkson - Aberdeen vs Rangers

Stephen Humphrys - Hearts vs Dundee United

Max Johnston - Motherwell vs St Mirren

James Tavernier - Celtic vs Rangers

