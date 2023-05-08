Hearts and Hibs pair up for goal of the season prize as PFA Scotland unveils 12 contenders
Strikes by a Hearts forward and a Hibs midfielder are included in PFA Scotland’s 12 Goal of the Season contenders for the 2022/23 campaign.
Stephen Humphrys’ effort from inside his own half in Hearts’ 3-1 victory over Dundee United on February 4 has been shortlisted along with Josh Campbell’s late, late equaliser against Rangers in a 2-2 draw back in August.
It was the on-loan Wigan Athletic man’s third league goal of the campaign and fifth overall, while Campbell’s finish was his second injury-time goal after he netted the winner against St Johnstone on the opening day of the season. He now has nine goals and five assists from 36 games in all competitions.
Campbell and Humphrys will battle it out with Kyogo Furuhashi of Celtic, nominated for his sweeping strike against Dundee United in the Hoops’ 9-0 win at Tannadice on August 28 2022; Kyogo’s team-mate Jota, for his goal against Rangers in the 4-0 win at Parkhead in September; the acrobatic effort by Aberdeen forward Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes in the 1-1 draw with Ross County in Dingwall in early September; Daniel Armstrong’s unstoppable free-kick for Kilmarnock against St Johnstone in October; Bruce Anderson’s daisy-cutter for Livingston against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in November; Mark O’Hara’s top-corner effort for St Mirren against St Johnstone later that month; Nicky Clark’s goal for the Saints in the same game; Leighton Clarkson’s volley for Aberdeen against Rangers on December 20 2022; Motherwell full-back Max Johnston’s goal from an acute angle against St Mirren in mid-February, and James Tavernier’s free kick for Rangers in the most recent league Old Firm clash last month.
Supporters are able to vote for their favourite strike with the winner due to be announced at the PFA Scotland awards bash on Sunday.
Contenders
Josh Campbell - Hibs vs Rangers
Jota - Celtic vs Rangers
Kyogo - Dundee United vs Celtic
Duk - Ross County vs Aberdeen
Daniel Armstrong - Kilmarnock vs St Johnstone
Bruce Anderson - Kilmarnock vs Livingston
Mark O'Hara - St Mirren vs St Johnstone
Nicky Clark - St Mirren vs St Johnstone
Leighton Clarkson - Aberdeen vs Rangers
Stephen Humphrys - Hearts vs Dundee United
Max Johnston - Motherwell vs St Mirren
James Tavernier - Celtic vs Rangers