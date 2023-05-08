Hearts and Hibs pair up for goal of the season prize as PFA Scotland unveils 12 contenders

It was the on-loan Wigan Athletic man’s third league goal of the campaign and fifth overall, while Campbell’s finish was his second injury-time goal after he netted the winner against St Johnstone on the opening day of the season. He now has nine goals and five assists from 36 games in all competitions.

Campbell and Humphrys will battle it out with Kyogo Furuhashi of Celtic, nominated for his sweeping strike against Dundee United in the Hoops’ 9-0 win at Tannadice on August 28 2022; Kyogo’s team-mate Jota, for his goal against Rangers in the 4-0 win at Parkhead in September; the acrobatic effort by Aberdeen forward Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes in the 1-1 draw with Ross County in Dingwall in early September; Daniel Armstrong’s unstoppable free-kick for Kilmarnock against St Johnstone in October; Bruce Anderson’s daisy-cutter for Livingston against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in November; Mark O’Hara’s top-corner effort for St Mirren against St Johnstone later that month; Nicky Clark’s goal for the Saints in the same game; Leighton Clarkson’s volley for Aberdeen against Rangers on December 20 2022; Motherwell full-back Max Johnston’s goal from an acute angle against St Mirren in mid-February, and James Tavernier’s free kick for Rangers in the most recent league Old Firm clash last month.