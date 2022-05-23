Hearts and Hibs players called up by Scotland for Ukraine World Cup play-off and Nations League ties

However, Craig Halkett was left out of the 28-man group after earning his first call-up in March and there is still no place for Stephen Kingsley. Celtic’s Anthony Ralston returns to the international fold alongside Souttar as Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney is sidelined after knee surgery.

The Everton right-back Nathan Patterson and Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour are both included despite injury problems. It remains to be seen if they are fit enough for the World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine at Hampden Park on June 1.

Scotland will travel to Cardiff to face Wales in the play-off final on June 5 if they overcome the Ukrainians, who have been in a training camp playing friendly matches recently with their domestic league suspended due to Russia’s invasion.

The upcoming international break also includes Nations League ties at home to Armenia and away to Ireland for Clarke and his players. It is likely to be a demanding few days containing potentially four important fixtures, hence the decision to call up 28 players in total.

Four goalkeepers have been named – Gordon joined by St Johnstone’s Zander Clark, Motherwell’s Liam Kelly and Marshall, who signed a two-year deal at Easter Road today.

Goalkeepers: Clark, Gordon, Kelly, Marshall

Defenders: Cooper, Hanley, Hendry, Hickey, McKenna, O'Donnell, Patterson, Ralston, Robertson, Souttar, Taylor

John Souttar is back in the Scotland squad alongside Craig Gordon.

Midfielders: Armstrong, Ferguson, Gilmour, Jack, McGinn, McGregor, McTominay, Turnbull