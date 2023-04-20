There’s plenty Edinburgh representation in the league’s most valuable line up of non-Old Firm players while Aberdeen and Dundee United stars also feature.

The 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season is drawing to a close with only a few rounds of fixtures remaining before the clubs start thinking about the next pre-season and the summer transfer window.

Hearts and Hibs could both be in for busy summers this year as they both continue to push for European qualification. With that in mind, we have taken a fresh look at Transfermarkt’s latest market valuations of players currently playing in the Scottish Premiership.

Here is how a starting XI of the division’s most valuable players, not including stars from Rangers or Celtic, in each position would look:

1 . Jay Gorter (Aberdeen on loan from Ajax) Market value - £1.15m Photo Sales

2 . Nathaniel Atkinson (Hearts) Market value - £750k Photo Sales

3 . Stephen Kingsley (Hearts) Market value - £880k Photo Sales

4 . CJ Egan-Riley (Hibs on loan from Burnley) Market value - £2.2m Photo Sales