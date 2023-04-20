News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
4 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
5 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
5 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
7 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
7 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Hearts and Hibs players dominate Scottish Premiership most valuable XI not including Celtic & Rangers -gallery

There’s plenty Edinburgh representation in the league’s most valuable line up of non-Old Firm players while Aberdeen and Dundee United stars also feature.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:36 BST

The 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season is drawing to a close with only a few rounds of fixtures remaining before the clubs start thinking about the next pre-season and the summer transfer window.

Hearts and Hibs could both be in for busy summers this year as they both continue to push for European qualification. With that in mind, we have taken a fresh look at Transfermarkt’s latest market valuations of players currently playing in the Scottish Premiership.

Here is how a starting XI of the division’s most valuable players, not including stars from Rangers or Celtic, in each position would look:

Market value - £1.15m

1. Jay Gorter (Aberdeen on loan from Ajax)

Market value - £1.15m

Photo Sales
Market value - £750k

2. Nathaniel Atkinson (Hearts)

Market value - £750k

Photo Sales
Market value - £880k

3. Stephen Kingsley (Hearts)

Market value - £880k

Photo Sales
Market value - £2.2m

4. CJ Egan-Riley (Hibs on loan from Burnley)

Market value - £2.2m

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Hearts FCScottish PremiershipRangersCelticAberdeenDundee UnitedEdinburgh