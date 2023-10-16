Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nine players from Hearts and Hibs enjoyed varying fortunes on international duty with their respective countries over the weekend. In total, five Tynecastle men and four from Easter Road headed off following the 2-2 Premiership draw between the Edinburgh clubs last weekend.

The Hearts defender Kye Rowles and Hibs forward Martin Boyle both played from the start in Australia's 1-0 friendly loss against England at Wembley on Friday evening. Boyle's club team-mate, Lewis Miller, made his international debut as a substitute in the same game and will hope for another opportunity against rivals New Zealand at Brentford on Tuesday,

Miller revealed the euphoria of a first Socceroos appearance after getting the nod from coach Graham Arnold. "I was just sitting down, he turned around, looked at me, gave me a little wink and said, ‘get up’," Miller told the Socceroos website.

"From there, the adrenaline started kicking in, and I went out and started doing sprints on the side so I was ready. When the number goes up, you just soak it all in, you look across the field, you look around the stadium and see 70,000-plus people - which is the opportunity of a lifetime.

“I was on for 20 minutes, and it was a tough and intense 20 minutes. They're some of the biggest names in football, playing in the best leagues in the world, but I’m trying to compete with them and at the end of the day, I can’t look at them as superstars I have to see them as levels.

"Because they’re the shoes I want to be in, so I’m just going to keep thriving in Scotland or for Australia or wherever I go and work my way up as far as I can.

"[It was a] very special day, very special occasion and one of the world’s biggest stages in football. So it’s just a coincidence that opportunities come at a time like this, but I’m grateful to Graham Arnold for giving me the opportunity.

“I’ve just represented a whole country putting this badge on, which you can’t put into words. You’re representing everyone back home: my family, my friends, my loved ones. It’s just surreal - I cannot explain it."

Zander Clark, the Hearts goalkeeper, was an unused substitute in Scotland's 2-0 European Championship qualifying defeat by Spain in Seville. He is hoping to finally make a senior international debut in Tuesday's friendly with France in Lille.

Other Hearts players on international duty include defender Lewis Neilson and forward Alex Lowry. Neilson is currently on loan to Partick Thistle and featured as a second-half substitute for Scotland Under-21s as they beat Hungary 3-1 at Fir Park in a European Under-21 Championship qualifier on Friday. Lowry, who is on loan at Tynecastle from Rangers, was an unused substitute. The young Scots face Malta at the same venue on Tuesday in the second of a qualifying double-header.

Hearts winger Kenneth Vargas found the net for Costa Rica Under-23s as they drew 2-2 with their Colombian counterparts in a friendly on Sunday. Vargas scored to put his side 2-1 ahead [you can watch the goal below] before Brahian Palacios Alzate equalised.