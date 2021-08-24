Hearts and Hibs players named in Scotland squad but two Capital players have not been called up

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon is in the Scotland squad.

National coach Steve Clarke named a 26-man group for trips to Denmark and Austria, with a home match against Moldova in between.

Goalkeepers Zander Clark of St Johnstone and Liam Kelly from Motherwell are called up alongside the Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson. Clark and Kelly lacking senior international experience, Gordon is expected to be first-choice keeper.

Manchester United’s Scott McTominay misses out with an injury, whilse there is no place for the Hearts defender John Souttar or his Hibs counterpart Ryan Porteous.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Souttar, 24, is performing consistently again at club level since recovering from more than a year out with two successive Achilles tendon ruptures.

Porteous is also in fine form and has been linked with English and Turkish clubs. The 22-year-old had hoped for an international recall having previously earned a Scotland squad place in 2019.

Clarke has also appointed Austin MacPhee, the former Hearts assistant, to his coaching staff after Steven Reid stepped down.

SCOTLAND SQUAD IN FULL:

Goalkeepers

Zander Clark (St. Johnstone)Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian)Liam Kelly (Motherwell)

DefendersLiam Cooper (Leeds United)Declan Gallagher (Aberdeen)Grant Hanley (Norwich City)Jack Hendry (Oostende)Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forrest)Stephen O’Donnell (Motherwell)Nathan Patterson (Rangers)Andy Robertson (Liverpool)Greg Taylor (Celtic)Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)MidfieldersStuart Armstrong (Southampton)Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen)Billy Gilmour (Norwich City)John McGinn (Aston Villa)Callum McGregor (Celtic)Kenny McLean (Norwich City)David Turnbull (Celtic)ForwardsChé Adams (Southampton)Ryan Christie (Celtic)Lyndon Dykes (Queen’s Park Rangers)Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United)James Forrest (Celtic)Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian)