Here is how many points the 12 top flight clubs in Scotland have picked up recently ahead of the winter break.

The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season has reached the winter break and clubs now have the chance to take stock of their campaigns so far.

Hearts fans will be delighted with their performance in the league recently with Steven Naismith's side sitting third in the table. As for Hibs, they now have the January transfer window for Nick Montgomery's to strengthen his first team and try and push on from their current position of sixth.

League football doesn't return for a few weeks yet so here is how the latest Scottish Premiership form table looks, based on how many points each team picked up from their last six matches:

1 . 12th - Livingston Points from last six matches = 2 Photo Sales

2 . 11th - Dundee Points from last six matches = 5 Photo Sales

3 . 10th - Motherwell Points from last six matches = 6 Photo Sales