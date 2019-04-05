Hearts and Hibs’ post-split fixtures revealed by SPFL

Hibs will host Hearts on Sunday, April 28 in the final Edinburgh derby of the season after the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) unveiled the Ladbrokes Premiership post-split fixtures.

The Jambos will travel to Easter Road for a 12.15pm kick-off, with the match being broadcast live on BT Sport.

Celtic could clinch the title at Hibs when they visit Edinburgh on Sunday, April 21 (12.30pm, live on Sky Sports), while Hearts go to Celtic Park on the last game of the season on Sunday, May 19.

Hibs have been given an extra home game against Aberdeen on the final weekend so that every team plays 19 home and away games, while Hearts travel to Pittodrie for a Friday night fixture.

Full Hearts post-split fixtures

- Saturday, April 20: Rangers (h) 12pm, live on Sky Sports.

- Sunday, April 28: Hibs (a) 12.15pm, live on BT Sport.

- Saturday, May 4: Kilmarnock (h) 3pm.

- Friday, May 10: Aberdeen (a) 7.45pm, live on BT Sport

- Sunday, May 19: Celtic (a) 3pm, live on Sky Sports

Full Hibs post-split fixtures

- Sunday, April 21: Celtic (h), 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports.

- Sunday, April 28: Hearts (h), 12.15pm, live on BT Sport.

- Sunday, May 5: Rangers (a), 3.30pm, live on Sky Sports.

- Saturday, May 11: Kilmarnock (a), 3pm.

- Sunday, May 19: Aberdeen (h), 3pm.