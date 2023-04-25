The post split fixtures for the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season have been confirmed with Hearts and Hibs both finishing in the top six meaning they will each face Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and St Mirren one more time.

The curtain will come down on the league campaign on Saturday, May 27 with an Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle and both clubs will hope to be in the race to finish third and secure the best chances of group stage European football next season. However, the latest FiveThirtyEight Supercomputer isn’t sure that will be the most likely outcome...