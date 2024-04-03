The Scottish Premiership will return to action this weekend and there’s plenty to look forward to, including a mouthwatering title clash between Celtic and Rangers . Hearts are due to be on the road against St Mirren , while Hibs will host St Johnstone at Easter Road.

Bookmakers continue to alter their odds for bottom of the table, bottom two, top six and of course, top spot finishes, but how will the standings look at the end of the season? We’ve put together a table based on the latest odds and listed where Hearts and Hibs have been tipped to finish compared to the rest of their rivals.