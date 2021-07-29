Hearts and Hibs Premier Sports Cup last 16 ties are scheduled - with one on TV

Hearts and Hibs will play their ties on Sunday, August 15.

The Jambos will travel to Celtic Park on Sunday, August 15, with the game live on Premier Sports with a 3pm kick off.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs’ tie at Easter Road against Kilmarnock will also be played on August 15 at 2pm and will not be live on TV.