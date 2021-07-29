Hearts and Hibs Premier Sports Cup last 16 ties are scheduled - with one on TV
Hearts’ Premier Sports Cup last 16 tie will be shown live on TV after the broadcaster made its selections.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 4:14 pm
The Jambos will travel to Celtic Park on Sunday, August 15, with the game live on Premier Sports with a 3pm kick off.
Hibs’ tie at Easter Road against Kilmarnock will also be played on August 15 at 2pm and will not be live on TV.
Raith v Aberdeen (Aug 15, noon) and Rangers v Dunfermline (Aug 13, 7.30pm) will also be screened by Premier.