News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Hearts and Hibs ranked in all time SPL/Scottish Premiership table compared to Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen & more

Last season’s added points have seen the Jambos move up one place in the all time table since the inaugural SPL campaign in 1998/99.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 11th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST

It may be hard to believe but there have now been 25 seasons of Scottish top flight football since the inaugural SPL campaign back in 1998/99.

The division has undergone plenty of changes in that time with Hearts having participated 23 times and Hibs 22 times up to the conclusion of the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season. Here, we take a look at how many points both clubs have gained in that time as well as every other Scottish club to have featured in at least one top flight season.

Here is the all time Scottish Premiership/SPL league table since the 1998/99 season:

13 points

1. Gretna FC

13 points

Photo Sales
201 points

2. Falkirk

201 points

Photo Sales
266 points

3. Partick Thistle

266 points

Photo Sales
370 points

4. Hamilton Academical

370 points

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Hearts FCScottish PremiershipCelticRangersAberdeen