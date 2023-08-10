Hearts and Hibs ranked in all time SPL/Scottish Premiership table compared to Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen & more
Last season’s added points have seen the Jambos move up one place in the all time table since the inaugural SPL campaign in 1998/99.
It may be hard to believe but there have now been 25 seasons of Scottish top flight football since the inaugural SPL campaign back in 1998/99.
The division has undergone plenty of changes in that time with Hearts having participated 23 times and Hibs 22 times up to the conclusion of the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season. Here, we take a look at how many points both clubs have gained in that time as well as every other Scottish club to have featured in at least one top flight season.
Here is the all time Scottish Premiership/SPL league table since the 1998/99 season: