Hearts and Hibs require permission for crowds of 5k+ after Scottish Government announcement

Clubs will have to apply for permission to increase the capacity above 5,000. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

It means Hearts and Hibs will have to apply for an increased capacity.

From August 9, physical distancing and limits on the size of social gatherings will be lifted as Scotland moves beyond level zero.

However, the Scottish Government has opted to keep restrictions in place for large scale events which includes football and rugby matches.

A cap of 5,000 has been set. The Edinburgh duo will therefore have to seek permission for a larger figure.

Both Hearts and Hibs have recently been granted more tickets for games after applying for more to the City of Edinburgh Council.

That will continue to be the case.

Sturgeon confirmed this would be in place for a “limited period” and it will be reassessed in blocks of three weeks.

She said: "While we expect the careful return of large scale events we will, for a limited period, keep in place the processes through which organisers of outdoor events of more than 5000 and indoor events of more than 2000 will have to apply for permission."

"This will allow us and local authorities to be assured of the arrangements in place to reduce risk."

In the SPFL, supporters have been left bemused by the capacities which have been agreed. With local authorities deciding on a case by case basis it has left inconsistencies across the country.

Despite a smaller ground, Motherwell were able to host more fans at Fir Park at the weekend than Hearts were able to do so at Tynecastle Park.

