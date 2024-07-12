Hearts and Hibs' rivals Aberdeen dealt blow with Celtic 'keen' on 25-year-old

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. | Getty Images

Hearts finished 3rd in the Scottish Premiership table last season. Only Celtic and Rangers performed better than Steven Naismith’s side.

As for Hibs, they underperformed and are hoping David Gray can bring some good times to Easter Road. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the league...

Aberdeen injury blow

Aberdeen have been dealt a blow with Dante Polvara ruled out with a hamstring tear. The player sustained the injury during pre-season training.

The 24-year-old is now due to meet a consultant over the coming days to assess the damage. The Dons have confirmed that they expect him to be out of action for around 14-16 weeks.

Their manager Jimmy Thelin has said: “We’re clearly all very disappointed for Dante, particularly as he had made such a positive impression during pre-season.

“He’s an important player for us to lose at such an early stage in our season but he will have the full support of everyone at the Club and I’m sure he will come back stronger from this setback.”

Polvara, who is from New York, joined Aberdeen in 2022 and has since made 51 appearances for them in all competitions, 40 of which came last season, and he has scored three goals. He was also loaned out to Charleston Battery last year to get some more experience under his belt.

Prior to his Scotland switch, he played for New York City FC and Georgetown Hoyas.

Celtic eye midfielder

Celtic are ‘still keen’ on Middlesbrough midfielder Riley McGree, according to a report by HITC Sport. The Hoops could swoop for the Australia international if Matt O’Riley heads out the exit door in the near future.

Boro boss Michael Carrick admitted last year that the best is yet to come from the 25-year-old: “Riley is improving all the time. I still think there is a lot to come from him. But he’s been terrific and he’s growing, and he’s developing and improving all the time.

“He just improves game by game. You can see his confidence growing. His end product is there now with assists and goals coming more. But his overall influence too with his passing and creating space for others, and his awareness around him.”

He only has a year left on his contract at the Riverside Stadium so Boro risk losing him for free next year if they don’t cash in on him now or in the next window, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon.

McGree started his career Down Under with Adelaide United before Club Brugge lured him over to Europe as a youngster. He spent two years with the Belgian outfit but returned home to Australia after loan spells at Newcastle Jets and Melbourne City.

Middlesbrough snapped him up in 2022 and he has since played 82 games, finding the net on 14 occasions.

Celtic could see him as someone to bolster their midfield department but their chances of getting him are likely to depend on O’Riley’s situation.