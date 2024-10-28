Hearts and Hibs security teams intervene after missiles and fighting at the Edinburgh derby

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Football correspondent

Published 28th Oct 2024, 11:48 BST
Sunday’s match saw objects thrown from the stands as well as violent exchanges

Security officers from Hearts and Hibs are working together to identify culprits after missiles were thrown from the stand and fighting broke out during Sunday’s Edinburgh derby at Easter Road. The Hearts defender James Penrice was struck by an object launched from a section of the ground containing Hibs fans, and security teams are liaising on that issue among others.

Derby matches have been marred by unsavoury incidents in recent seasons and both clubs are eager to prevent the violence recurring. As well as Hibs supporters targeting Penrice, some Hearts fans were spotted fighting among themselves in the away end on Sunday.

The Tynecastle captain Lawrence Shankland had numerous objects launched at him - including a lighter, a bottle opener and a pie - during last season’s derby match in Gorgie. Previous to that, a Hearts fan punched Hibs defender Marijan Cabraja at Tynecastle in May 2023 in a game which ended in a mass brawl involving players and coaches from both sides. Alex Cochrane was also struck by a lighter and a portion of chips thrown by Hibs fans at Easter Road in August 2022.

The respective hierarchies are determined to weed out anyone causing trouble at matches between Hibs and Hearts. Stewards, police and security officers are in talks with the aim of finding footage of anyone guilty of throwing missiles onto the pitch or taking part in any other form of supporter misconduct.

