The Dundee United midfielder has another year left on his deal but the Tannadice club are understood to be keen on selling this window in order to finance a squad rebuild as they look to make it back to the Scottish Premiership at the first time of asking.

The Scottish Sun say both Edinburgh clubs are leading the chase to capture the 22-year-old, who is also attracting interest from Cardiff City. The English Championship side may be more appealing to the Welsh international, but a transfer embargo means they’d only be able to loan the player for the time being.

The player is said to be keen on a move as he seeks to remain in the international set-up after travelling with Wales to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Dylan Levitt has spent the last two seasons at Dundee United. Picture: SNS

Levitt impressed on loan in his debut season in Dundee but after making a permanent move from Manchester United he was one of many players who struggled for form last as the Terrors endured a miserable campaign en route to finishing bottom of the cinch Premiership table.

Hibs have so far been busy in the transfer market with moves for Adam Le Fondre, Jordan Obita, Jojo Wollacott and Max Boruc thus far, along with the permanent transfer of Elie Youan from St Gallen.

Hearts have yet to make a new signing and earlier on Thursday confirmed Josh Ginnelly would be leaving the club following the expiration of his contract.

