Hearts and Hibs stars among Scottish Premiership’s most yellow carded players

Players from the two Edinburgh clubs join individuals from Aberdeen, Motherwell and Kilmarnock on the list while Celtic and Rangers are not represented.

By Martyn Simpson
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:47 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 16:48 BST

The new Scottish Premiership campaign kicks off in just over two weeks as both Hearts and Hibs are deep into their pre-season preparations.

Last season was one of ups and downs for both clubs as Aberdeen beat the pair to third place after a tumultuous 38 fixtures. Across the games there were plenty of yellow cards dished out and the Jambos and the Hibees had players who were amongst the most yellow carded in the division.

Here, using data from football statistics site Soccerbase, are the players who received the most yellow cards in the Scottish Premiership during the 2022/23 season:

Yellow cards = 13

1. Callum Slattery (Motherwell)

Yellow cards = 13

Yellow cards = 11

2. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock)

Yellow cards = 11

Yellow cards = 10

3. Sean Goss (Motherwell)

Yellow cards = 10

Yellow cards = 10

4. Jason Holt (Livingston)

Yellow cards = 10

