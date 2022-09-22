Hearts and Hibs stars play their part in Australia victory but no debut for Tynecastle favourite

Hearts full-back Nathaniel Atkinson was also in action in the 1-0 triumph, coming off the bench in the 69th minute to help the Socceroos shore up the victory. Winning just his fourth cap, the 23-year-old played a crucial role as he denied the visitors a point-blank equaliser in the closing stages with a timely interception.

There was to be no debut for Atkinson’s Tynecastle team-mate Cammy Devlin. The energetic midfielder was called up to the squad for the first time but remained among the substitutes for the full 90 minutes.

Devlin will still have an opportunity to make his Australia bow on Sunday when Australia travel to New Zealand for a return friendly fixture.

Martin Boyle challenges for an aerial ball against Liberato Cacace of New Zealand during Australia's 1-0 win in Brisbane. Picture: Getty

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Hibs striker Jason Cummings is also still waiting for his debut after being omitted from the 26-man matchday squad for this contest. The 2016 Scottish Cup winner has been on fire for Central Coast Mariners after his move down under this past January. He is eligible to play for his adopted nation despite previously appearing for Scotland as his one cap came in a friendly match.

Another couple of former Easter Road favourites did play a part in the match, however. Jackson Irvine, who spent five months in Leith in 2021, started the match against the Kiwis, while Jamie Maclaren was a second-half substitute. The forward, whose father is from Edinburgh, had a late chance to double the advantage but shot straight at the goalkeeper.

Graham Arnold’s side won in Brisbane thanks to a well-drilled finish by Awer Mabil on 32 minutes.

Message from the editor