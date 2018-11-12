Hearts and Hibs to meet in Scottish Youth Cup

Hearts and Hibs have been drawn together in the fourth round of the Scottish Youth Cup.

The Edinburgh rivals will meet on Friday, December 7, in the most high-profile tie of the round. A venue has yet to be decided but the fixture is expected to attract a good crowd.

Hearts beat St Mirren 3-2 after extra-time at Oriam last Friday to take their place in the fourth round. Hibs, the current Youth Cup holders, recorded a 4-1 victory over Stirling Albion at the Hibernian Training Centre.

Full Scottish Youth Cup fourth round draw:

Motherwell v Aberdeen

Haddington Athletic v Cove Rangers

Queen’s Park v Ross County

Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian

Kilmarnock v Dundee United

Inverness Caledonian Thistle or Hamilton Academical v Celtic

Greenock Morton v Rangers

Dundee v Clachnacuddin