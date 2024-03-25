Scottish football could be dealt a hammer blow in the coming weeks and months. As it stands, winning the Premiership guarantees a Champions League spot - but for how longer?

Rangers were Scotland's final hope of continental success until they were dumped out of the Europa League by Benfica. Few supporters outside of Ibrox had any sympathy for the Gers but the potential consequences of their failure runs much deeper.

Scotland are at risk of sliding down the coefficient table and, with it, losing their automatic Champions League place - worth around £30million per season for qualification alone. Czech Republic are breathing down their necks and Viktoria Plzen remain in the Conference League.

Scottish fans, Rangers and Celtic especially, will be cheering on Fiorentina when they face off in the quarter-finals on April 11. But how do the individual clubs rank?

You may surprised to learn that several Premiership clubs make the top 20 of UK sides on UEFA's coefficient table. The "big six" dominance in the Premier League makes European football a pipe dream for many south of the border.

Edinburgh News has profiled how Hearts and Hibs fare compared to other UK clubs.