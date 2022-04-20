Hearts and Rangers learn ticket prices and allocated sections for Scottish Cup final at Hampden

Hearts and Rangers fans today learned ticket prices for next month’s Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park.

By Barry Anderson
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 2:02 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 2:06 pm

The Scottish Football Association have decided on a 50/50 split between the two clubs, with Hearts supporters due to be housed in the East Stand as well as parts of the North Stand and South Stand.

Rangers will occupy the West Stand plus areas of the North Stand and South Stand.

Prices are £30/£40 for adults and £10/20 for concessions with Hampden expected to be sold out by the time the showpiece final kicks off on May 21. It will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland and Premier Sports as well as Hearts TV and Rangers TV.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter

Hearts fans at Hampden Park.

Hearts reached the final with a 2-1 victory over rivals Hibs at the national stadium on Saturday, a result which ultimately cost the Easter Road manager Shaun Maloney his job. He was sacked on Tuesday.

Rangers beat Celtic by the same scoreline on Sunday after extra-time to join the Edinburgh club in the final.

Full details on criteria for purchasing tickets and on sale dates will be released in due course.

Read More

Read More
Craig Halkett's scan results confirmed as Hearts update on Stephen Kingsley and ...

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

RangersHampden ParkHibs