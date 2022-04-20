Hearts and Rangers learn ticket prices and allocated sections for Scottish Cup final at Hampden

The Scottish Football Association have decided on a 50/50 split between the two clubs, with Hearts supporters due to be housed in the East Stand as well as parts of the North Stand and South Stand.

Rangers will occupy the West Stand plus areas of the North Stand and South Stand.

Prices are £30/£40 for adults and £10/20 for concessions with Hampden expected to be sold out by the time the showpiece final kicks off on May 21. It will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland and Premier Sports as well as Hearts TV and Rangers TV.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts fans at Hampden Park.

Hearts reached the final with a 2-1 victory over rivals Hibs at the national stadium on Saturday, a result which ultimately cost the Easter Road manager Shaun Maloney his job. He was sacked on Tuesday.

Rangers beat Celtic by the same scoreline on Sunday after extra-time to join the Edinburgh club in the final.

Full details on criteria for purchasing tickets and on sale dates will be released in due course.

Message from the editor