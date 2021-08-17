Hearts announce 12,500 season tickets as fans plan Marius Zaliukas 'twirly' tribute

Hearts fans are organising a mass twirly tin tribute to Marius Zaliukas against Aberdeen. Picture: SNS

The general sale for season tickets closed on Tuesday afternoon with the landmark reached.

Hearts have been granted permission by the City of Edinburgh Council for Tynecastle Park to be opened to its capacity, albeit with certain sections classed as a ‘Red Zone’ and unable to be used due to a ‘football bubble’.

Aberdeen have been allocated more than 1,300 tickets for the clash.

Around 5,500 Hearts fans witnessed an opening day win against Celtic.

Meanwhile, this weekend could see a tribute to Marius Zaliukas.

Hearts supporters on social media have been organising a ‘mass twirly’ in the 26th minute in tribute to the club’s former captain.

The 2012-Scottish Cup winning captain, who wore No.26, died in October 2020 aged just 36 after battling motor neurone disease.