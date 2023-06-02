News you can trust since 1873
Hearts announce 9 players will leave the club including fan-favourite and Scottish international

Hearts have announced Jennifer Smith and Rebecca McAllister are among nine players to leave the club this summer.
By Jack Dawson
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 13:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 15:49 BST

Long-time servant Smith spent six years at the Midlothian club before her departure was announced this week. After joining the club academy at 14 years of age, the midfielder quickly rose the ranks and made over 100 appearances for the club. Last season, Smith scored one of the goals of the campaign as she blasted the ball into the top corner in a brilliant 5-0 win against Hamilton.

“I would like to take this time to thank everyone in the club for giving me the opportunity to be a Hearts player,” Smith told the club. “It has been an amazing journey for the past six years in maroon and I have made memories that will last forever. I’d like to wish the players and coaching staff all the best for the future."

McAllister will also be leaving the Midlothian club this summer. The midfielder made her debut for the Tartan Army last November, coming on as a substitute against Venezuela. Since then, the midfielder has struggled for consistent game time, starting most of the latter part of the campaign on the bench.

Jenny Smith in the first Edinburgh derby of the season. Credit: Malcolm MackenzieJenny Smith in the first Edinburgh derby of the season. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie
Jamaican international Vyan Sampson is also set to depart the club alongside Jenna Penman who both played an important role in Hearts best-ever finish in the SWPL this season. The other players that have had their departures confirmed are: Gwen Davies, Claragh Connor, Jennifer Currie, Holly Aitchison and Eilidh Begg.

