Hearts announce club legend Rudi Skacel will return to Tynecastle later this month

The two-time Scottish Cup-winning legend will take part in a penalty shoot-out at half-time during Hearts’ match with Stoke City as Robbie Neilson looks to use the fixture as further preparation before the league campaign kicks off with the visit of Ross County the following Saturday.

Skacel will join the likes of Gary Mackay, Dave McPherson, Jose Quitongo, Ian Black and Andy Webster in giving half-time interviews on the pitch. The group are expected to share stories and pay tribute to Locke, whom they either played alongside or worked under when he was part of the coaching staff in Gorgie.

The game against the English Championship side takes place on Saturday, 23 July. The game kicks off at 3pm. Tickets are priced at £12 for adults, £6 for concessions and under-16s and £4 for under-13s.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rudi Skacel scoring one of his 48 career goals for Hearts during a win over Celtic in 2011. Picture: SNS

Locke, now the club’s ambassador, was granted a testimonial by Hearts for an accumulative 20 years of service across a variety of roles.

He was a coach on Paulo Sergio’s staff when Skacel had his finest hour in a Hearts’ jersey, scoring twice as the maroon half of Edinburgh secured ultimate bragging rights with a 5-1 victory over rivals Hibs in the 2012 Scottish Cup final.

Skacel also scored and successfully netted his penalty during the nerve-wracking 2006 triumph over Gretna in the same competition.

In total he played for three seasons, across two spells, tallying up 48 goals in 109 appearances from midfield.

Message from the editor