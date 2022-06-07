Hearts announce contract extension for Peter Haring

The Austrian signs a one-year deal, with the option for a further 12 months, after weeks of uncertainty regarding his future at Tynecastle with his old contract due to expire in the summer.

It was revealed in early April that an offer had been made to Haring but weeks passed without any news of an agreement being reached. Hearts then made a final offer in late May as they sought to tie up the commanding midfielder, who made 41 appearances last term and helped the club reach the Scottish Cup final for the third time in fouyr years.

Haring, who last week celebrated his 29th birthday, originally moved to Hearts from SV Ried in 2018 and will get the chance to wear maroon in European football for the first time next campaign.

Peter Haring has agreed a new one-year contract extension with Hearts. Picture: SNS

Manager Robbie Neilson expressed his satisfaction after finally coming to an arrangement with the player.

He told the Hearts website: "I'm very happy that we've reached an agreement with Peter. Everyone knows about his quality and what he brings to the table, so to get him back for the new season is very pleasing."

Sporting director Joe Savage added: "Peter had been back in Austria for his holiday. I spoke to his agent, then Peter spoke to the manager, and we agreed that he would be back for next season.

"He's one that we're delighted to keep because he was such a big part of last season's success. We're really pleased to get him re-signed."

