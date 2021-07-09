Hearts announce departure of academy player to Rangers
Hearts academy kid Greig Allen has left the club to join Rangers, the Tynecastle side announced on Friday evening.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 6:55 pm
Updated
Friday, 9th July 2021, 6:56 pm
The youngster has been on the books at Hearts since signing from Scotland Boys Club 05s in 2015.
His performances as he rose through the age groups alerted last season’s Scottish Premiership champions, who have persuaded him his future lies at Ibrox.
Rangers will pay Hearts an undisclosed amount as a training compensation fee to complete the signing of the defender.