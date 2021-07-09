Hearts announce departure of academy player to Rangers

Hearts academy kid Greig Allen has left the club to join Rangers, the Tynecastle side announced on Friday evening.

By Craig Fowler
Friday, 9th July 2021, 6:55 pm
Updated Friday, 9th July 2021, 6:56 pm
Tynecastle Park. Picture: SNS

The youngster has been on the books at Hearts since signing from Scotland Boys Club 05s in 2015.

His performances as he rose through the age groups alerted last season’s Scottish Premiership champions, who have persuaded him his future lies at Ibrox.

Rangers will pay Hearts an undisclosed amount as a training compensation fee to complete the signing of the defender.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

RangersTynecastle