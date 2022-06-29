Hearts announce fifth signing of the summer with permanent deal for Celtic loanee

The 19-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Eva Olid’s side as the Gorgie Girls finished eighth in SWPL 1 and reached the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup. McAllister, along with team-mate Maria McAneny, wasn’t permitted to play in that match as it came against her parent club Celtic.

With her contract about to expire after seven years with the Hoops she has made the decision to travel back across the M8 to sign a pre-contract deal with the Jambos.

McAllister is the second signing announced on Wednesday afternoon after the club announced a deal for New Zealand international striker Katie Rood.

Rebecca McAllister returns to Hearts, where she spent the second half of last season on loan, after the expiration of her contract with Celtic. Picture: SNS

The pair join Rangers duo Ciara Grant and Emma Brownlie in signing up ahead of the 2022/23 season, while Georgia Timms was also recruited from English side Lewes.

