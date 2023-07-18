Hearts announce hire of new academy chief with former hero returning to club

The former Tynecastle defender and Scottish Cup winner takes up the role left vacant by Frankie McAvoy, who moved into the head coach’s position following the hiring of the new management team this summer.

The 41-year-old comes over from fellow Scottish Premiership side St Mirren, where his job title was head of the professional game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Hearts he’ll be tasked with overseeing coach education, the development of young talent and building a stronger pathway from youth level to first team.

Andy Webster moves over from St Mirren, where he was 'head of the professional game'. Picture: SNS

Sporting director Joe Savage said: “We’re delighted to welcome Andrew back to Hearts in the capacity of academy manager.

“Frankie McAvoy did a great job during his near 18-months in the role before becoming the club’s head coach, and it was vital that we brought in someone who could not only carry on that good work but take it even further forward.

“In Andrew, we believe we have that person. He has amassed tremendous experience at St Mirren and, of course, this is a place he knows extremely well thanks to his hugely successful playing career here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re excited to have him on board and looking forward to him utilising his skills for the benefit of our football academy.”