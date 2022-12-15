Hearts Live encourages supporters of all ages to come and meet their heroes on Saturday, July 22 with activities arranged across the day.

There will be the chance to interact with players and management from both the men’s and women’s teams, while former players will also be on hand. Live Q&As will also be set up.

Challenges like hitting the crossbar and beat the goalkeeper will be set up. There will also be skills zones, junior zones, merchandise stalls, refreshments and a beer garden which will screen classic Hearts games from the past.

Hearts fans are being encouraged to buy tickets for a fan event next summer at the Royal Highland Centre. Picture: SNS

Ticket prices have been set at £20 for adults, £15 for concessions and £12 for children aged 4-16. Children under the age of four can attend for free. Season-ticket holders have a 72-hour priority window before the general sale begins on Saturday, December 18 at 10am.

